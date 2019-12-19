Caroline Wozniacki – Retiring from Tennis in January

The world of professional tennis playing had always been a very exciting world for anyone interested in it – regardless if it involves the players, the viewers, or those occasionally following the tennis betting odds. This is why it came as such a surprise when Caroline Wozniacki at only the age of 29.

A Career Full of Milestones

Caroline has been playing tennis professionally ever since she was 15 years. During that time, she has accomplished many successes and an amazing initial chapter from her life. She claims that she accomplished everything that she could have ever dreamed of during those years.

She has become so good at what she does that she is currently ranked number 37 in the world. That being said, her career was packed with a fair number of milestones that seemed to be very difficult to pass.

Those milestones included her 30 singles titles for Women’s Tennis Association, along with her 71 weeks of being the world number one. She also represented Denmark in the Olympic Games not once, but three times.

The Decision to Retire

As per Caroline Wozniacki’s claims, this decision was not to be taken lightly. If it’s something that you have been doing for most of your life, putting an end to it certainly will not be easy – but it will be the right thing to do.

Indeed, professional tennis played a very important role throughout her entire life – but she knew that when the time came, she would have to focus on important things that were off the court. Aside from tennis, there would come a time when she would have to do more.

In this case, the “more” was mostly because she wanted to focus on her family. Her marriage to her husband, David, was one of those things that she wanted to accomplish – and now she wants to start her family as they are traveling the world. Plus, the fact that she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis only managed to strengthen her decision.

Final Thoughts

Since Caroline Wozniacki’s career lasted for almost 15 years, one could not say that it was a short one; she accomplished many. However, now that she changed the focus of her life, the only thing that we can do now is to wish her luck.

