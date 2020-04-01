Seven of The Strangest Moments in Premier League History

Seven Strangest Moments in Premier League History

There is a mountain of memorable moments to recall from Premier League history. But which ones are the strangest? Read on to find out.

Driven to Impulsive Behaviour

In 2013, West Bromwich Albion forward Peter Odemwingie heard reports that QPR wanted to sign him. Such was Odemwingie’s eagerness to play for Harry Redknapp’s team, he got straight into his car and drove himself as quickly as he could to London. After Redknapp denied the rumours, Odemwingie was left stranded in the car park. He went back to West Brom in disgrace. At the end of the season, the disappointed forward was sold to Stoke.

Bite Me

In April 2013, Chelsea was heading towards a rare victory at Anfield, when Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez appeared to have an altercation with defender Branislav Ivanovic. No punches were thrown amongst the anger, though. Instead, Suarez sank his teeth into Ivanovic’s arm. Ouch! As a result, Suarez was banned for ten matches.

The worst penalty strategy ever?

During penalty time in a game against Manchester City, Robert Pires had already successfully scored, but his second chance was soon messed up. Comically, Pires’ partner-in-crime Thierry Henry convinced Pires to cheekily tap the ball ahead to run on to. But the winger failed to kick the ball hard enough for it to even move from its spot!

The Ref Needs Glasses

When Arsenal was defeated by Chelsea 6-0, the game was not just an embarrassment for the Gunners. It was also a huge embarrassment for the ref. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had tipped a shot by Eden Hazard away from the goal with his arm. However, referee Andre Marriner sent off the wrong player! He believed Kieran Gibbs was to blame and sent him packing, even though Oxlade-Chamberlain continually tried to tell Marriner that he was the culprit.

The Strangler

James McArthur was rumoured to be a transfer target for Nigel Pearson’s Leicester team. So, when McArthur played for Palace in a match at the King Power Stadium, he was out to shine. But after a frenzied passage of play in the game, McArthur tumbled into the technical area. Before he knew it, he was being pinned to the ground by an angry-looking Nigel Pearson. The Leicester boss then started light-heartedly choking McArthur for several seconds. Once McArthur was permitted to get back on his feet, Pearson prevented the midfielder from re-entering the field by pulling at his shirt.

Scoring Three Goals Is Not Always a Good Thing

In 2015, Southampton’s Sadio Mané scored the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history against Aston Villa. It took him just 2 minutes and 56 seconds. There is another trio of goals that also holds a record in Premiership history. But for all the wrong reasons. In 2003, Howard Wilkinson’s Sunderland team scored three own goals in under seven minutes. Two of the goals came from local boy Michael Proctor. You will not be surprised to learn that Sunderland finished bottom of the league that year.

The Biggest Con in Premiership History

In November 1996, Ali Dia somehow managed to con Southampton’s boss Graeme Souness into believing he was George Weah’s cousin. At the time, Weah was the winner of the Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year. The truth was Dia had only played a handful of non-league games, so he was entirely out of his depth when he was subbed in a match. Dia was taken off the pitch before the game was over, and he never played for the premiership again.