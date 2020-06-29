Video: Dean Henderson almost scores against Arsenal with cannon kick

Ollie Irish

29th, June 2020

Take the tarpaulin off the traction engine, folks.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder actually shouted “Do that again!” to Future England Goalkeeper Dean Henderson after this mighty kick – perhaps helped by a tailwind – almost caught out Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez. Should have done better, Dean. At least hit the target.

Much-maligned Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi even commented on Henderson’s booming kicks (1:00 in) after their FA Cup quarter-final (which Arsenal won 2-1 – actually, Henderson should have done better to save Dani Ceballos’ stoppage-time winner):

They’re feeding him pie, Shkodran, football pie with lashings of gravy. Three times a day.

