Arsenal wish Mesut Ozil a very happy birthday

Ollie Irish

15th, October 2020

Well, this is awkward.

“Hey Mesut, we may have left you out of our Europa League squad… well, we’ve frozen you out altogether, let’s be honest – but here’s a balloon emoji and a photo of you looking grumpy. Have a great day!”

This might be the least convincing birthday message since Man City forgot to buy Yaya Toure a cake.

Ozil turns 32 today and, on £200k a week wages, you have to wonder what his next move is. China? Turkey?

