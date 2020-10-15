Arsenal wish Mesut Ozil a very happy birthday

Well, this is awkward.
Happy birthday, Mesut! 🎈
🎂 @MesutOzil1088 pic.twitter.com/ZpBmhRB54w
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 15, 2020
“Hey Mesut, we may have left you out of our Europa League squad… well, we’ve frozen you out altogether, let’s be honest – but here’s a balloon emoji and a photo of you looking grumpy. Have a great day!”
This might be the least convincing birthday message since Man City forgot to buy Yaya Toure a cake.
Ozil turns 32 today and, on £200k a week wages, you have to wonder what his next move is. China? Turkey?