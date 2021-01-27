Arsenal complete Martin Odegaard loan deal

Arsenal have completed the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard on loan until the end of the season, despite interest from Real Sociedad (where he spent last season on loan) and Ajax.

The 22-year-old Norwegian has failed to break through into Real’s first team this season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “Martin is of course a player we all know very well. Although still young, he has been playing at the top level for a while.”

Arteta said Odegaard will “provide us with quality offensive options” and the 22-year-old Norwegian could feature on Saturday afternoon when the Gunners take on Manchester United in the Premier League.

Speaking about Arteta, Odegaard said: “He seems like a top manager and I liked his ideas, the way he sees football and also the way he is. He gave me a great feeling and that was important for me to come here. He was crucial.

“I think it’s a club that really suits me well.”

Arsenal technical director Edu said the club had brought in an “exceptional talent”.

Based on Twitter, it seems that a lot of Arsenal fans are rather lukewarm about the signing. Whatever, they may have to wait a few weeks to see the best of Odegaard – with little playing time under his belt recently, surely he won’t be match-fit for the demands of England’s top flight.