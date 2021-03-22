Premier League highlights: West Ham 3-3 Arsenal – Gunners comeback masks defensive flaws

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said his side’s “two-faced” performance at the London Stadium on Sunday will “give me nightmares” – the Gunners came from 3-0 down to draw with West Ham.

The Irons sprinted into a three-goal lead through Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek. All goals were scored by the 32nd minute, but at least the visitors then had time to mount a comeback.

An Alexandre Lacazette header in the 82nd minute earned a point for Arsenal after own goals from Soucek and Craig Dawson.

“This game is going to give me a few nightmares because it is really difficult to stop some of the things we have been doing to hurt ourselves.” Arteta said afterwards.

“It’s still a good point,” West Ham boss David Moyes said. “It would have been nice to take another two points but we haven’t lost too much ground today.”

Talk about a pragmatic response from Moyes – West Ham had Arsenal by the throat but didn’t go for the kill.

Man of the match: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – stayed positive at 3-0 down and made sure his team found a way back into the contest

Match highlights:

