Premier League highlights: West Ham 3-3 Arsenal – Gunners comeback masks defensive flaws

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said his side’s “two-faced” performance at the London Stadium on Sunday will “give me nightmares” – the Gunners came from 3-0 down to draw with West Ham.

The Irons sprinted into a three-goal lead through Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek. All goals were scored by the 32nd minute, but at least the visitors then had time to mount a comeback.

An Alexandre Lacazette header in the 82nd minute earned a point for Arsenal after own goals from Soucek and Craig Dawson.

2019 – Craig Dawson is the first player to score an own goal in consecutive Premier League appearances since Conor Coady in January 2019, and the first to do so for West Ham. Woopsy. pic.twitter.com/kOkBErmpBn — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 21, 2021

“This game is going to give me a few nightmares because it is really difficult to stop some of the things we have been doing to hurt ourselves.” Arteta said afterwards.

“It’s still a good point,” West Ham boss David Moyes said. “It would have been nice to take another two points but we haven’t lost too much ground today.”

Talk about a pragmatic response from Moyes – West Ham had Arsenal by the throat but didn’t go for the kill.

Man of the match: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – stayed positive at 3-0 down and made sure his team found a way back into the contest

Match highlights: