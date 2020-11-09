Welcome to The Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley Show

Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish and his new team-mate Ross Barkley click, not only in tactical terms but also just as two mates having a laugh on the pitch at their opponent’s expense. Their chemistry is great to watch, unless you’re an Arsenal fan.

The pair’s showboating detracts slightly from two things: Barkley’s beautiful disguised pass into Matt Targett (No.18), that sets up the own goal (the showboating has an end product, in other words), and just how bad Arsenal’s defending is here. Like, very bad indeed.

Grealish must have cemented his place in England’s Euros squad now, even if Gareth Southgate seems immune to his brilliance. Barkley and Ollie Watkins could both join him.

4️⃣ goals

5️⃣ assists@JackGrealish has been directly involved in nine #PL goals this season Only Spurs pair Harry Kane (15) and Son Heung-min (10) have been involved in more#ARSAVL pic.twitter.com/ha0lSWamd8 — Premier League (@premierleague) November 9, 2020

