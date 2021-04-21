Premier League highlights: Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester City – Stones and Cash sent off

Rodri celebrates his goal

Both teams finished a man light at Villa Park, but Manchester City’s ten men were clearly better than Villa’s ten men.

Rodri’s first-half header won the match, after Phil Foden – man of the match once again – had cancelled out John McGinn’s first-minute opener. Villa briefly had a man advantage after John Stones was sent off on the stroke of half-time for a reckless tackle on Jacob Ramsey, only for Matty Cash to receive two yellow cards in quick succession (both for fouls on the quicksilver Foden) soon after the restart.

29 – No player has scored more goals in all competitions before turning 21 for Pep Guardiola than Phil Foden (29 – level with Bojan). Special. pic.twitter.com/0qd2mkb72L — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 21, 2021

The result means City are now 11 points clear of local rivals Man Utd at the top of the Premier League with just five matches to play. United have a game in hand, but let’s face it, the title race is all but over.

As for Villa, well, they miss Jack Grealish and look mired in a mid-table funk. Who knows how much higher up the table they would be had Grealish not been out injured since February.

Man of the match: Phil Foden (Man City)

Match highlights: