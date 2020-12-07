Remember the name! Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich’s English rising star

Remember the name: Jamal Musiala

Born: 26 February 2003

Nationality: English

Position: Attacking midfielder

Club career: Bayern Munich (2020-)

Born in Stuttgart to a Nigerian father and German mother, Musiala moved to England aged seven and ended up in Chelsea’s academy. Chelsea let him go to Bayern in 2019, though (it has been suggested the west London club didn’t think he was physically strong enough for English football), and now Musiala is starting to make them regret it.

In June 2020, Musiala became the youngest ever Bayern player in the Bundesliga, aged 17 years and 115 days. Three months later, he became Bayern’s youngest ever goalscorer, scoring in an 8-0 demolition of Schalke. Most recently, he scored a sweet goal in Bayern’s 3-3 draw with RB Leipzig:

Musiala’s stock is rising fast, as Bayern – a club not known for blooding teenage talent, unlike, say, Borussia Dortmund – continue to test the limits of his potential. The former Bayern II head coach, Sebastian Hoeness, said of him: “the boy is ice cold”, and “focused, calm and reserved”, all qualities that bode well for Jamal’s career in the longer term.

Tall and very slim (reminiscent of Dele Alli’s physique), Musiala has excellent technique and a devilish right foot – he is a very good finisher, as his goal against Leipzig showed, and he may end up playing in more forward positions as he develops.

As for his international future, he has yet to choose between England or Germany. He has played at youth level for both nations, but it seems more likely he will opt for the Three Lions.

Current market value: £9m (source: Transfermarkt) – it won’t be long before this doubles, I wager.