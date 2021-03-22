Xabi Alonso will be Borussia Monchengladbach’s next manager

German rag Bild claims that former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso will be the next head coach of Borussia Monchengladbach.

The news will be welcomed by everyone. I have never met anyone who doesn’t like the handsome, successful, charming, talented human being that is Xabi Alonso. He was extremely popular wherever he played, but especially so in Germany – in 2019, Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said Xabi was “the best central midfielder we’ve had in recent years”, and spoke of his “natural authority”.

Alonso is the current manager of Real Sociedad’s B team, but he is set to take over from Marco Rose – who is going to be Borussia Dortmund’s next boss – at BM in June. We wish him well… It is the law to wish Xabi Alonso well.

Seriously, of all the former star players who have been fast-tracked to the upper echelons of football management, Alonso above most has the makings of a great head coach. He’s intelligent, hungry and is a natural-born leader. He will easily earn the respect of the players under his management.

Pep Guardiola, who brought Alonson to Bayern, said of his former charge: “He understands the game and has curiosity to understand the game. He knew during the weeks what we would have to do to win the next games, to beat them. He already had the curiosity to know.”