Chelsea confirm Thomas Tuchel as new head coach

As expected, Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as Chelsea’s new head coach. The German has signed an initial 18-month contract at Chelsea, and will start work immediately.

The former PSG manager, who was sacked by the Ligue 1 club in December 2020, was due to take his first training session on Tuesday night, before taking charge of Wednesday’s home Premier League clash with Wolves. Like every one of the previous 14 Chelsea managers of the Roman Abramovich era, Tuchel will be expected to hit the ground running – Abramovich does not do honeymoon periods; he is a specialist in divorce.

Welcome to Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel! ✍️🔵 #WelcomeTuchel — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 26, 2021

“I would like to thank Chelsea for their confidence in me and my staff,” Tuchel said.

“We all have the greatest respect for Frank Lampard’s work and the legacy he created at Chelsea.

“At the same time I cannot wait to meet my new team and compete in the most exciting league in football. I am grateful to now be part of the Chelsea family – it feels amazing!”

The 47-year-old will be expected to revitalise Chelsea’s stuttering campaign, unify the dressing room (with a focus on helping Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to settle), and clinch a top-four Premier League finish. At least. It won’t be easy.

I have a feeling Tuchel is in a lose/lose position. Even if his tenure brings a trophy or two, it won’t end well.