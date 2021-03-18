Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Mason Mount celebrate Chelsea goal from the stands

Ollie Irish

18th, March 2021

Hang on, those ultras remind me of someone…

“Last eight, lads!” Last eight!”

Get you a team-mate in the stands who celebrates like Thiago Silva (with Jorginho and Mason Mount). Bloody mercenary, that Thiago.

You do love to see it. There are few things more smile-inducing than seeing a player celebrate like a fan.

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Atletico

