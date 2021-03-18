Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Mason Mount celebrate Chelsea goal from the stands

Hang on, those ultras remind me of someone…
🎥 Thiago Silva cam 🔥
We love this from Chelsea's centre-back!
Full commitment from the sidelines 💯 pic.twitter.com/5hXMtxALHB
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 17, 2021
“Last eight, lads!” Last eight!”
Get you a team-mate in the stands who celebrates like Thiago Silva (with Jorginho and Mason Mount). Bloody mercenary, that Thiago.
You do love to see it. There are few things more smile-inducing than seeing a player celebrate like a fan.
Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Atletico