Gary Lineker mocks Donald Trump during Tottenham Hotspur win

Gary Lineker is a master of sarcasm on Twitter, and the former Tottenham Hotspur striker was at it again on Thursday evening. On this occasion, his target was (former?) US president Donald Trump.

Trump has been causing quite the chaos in the US presidential elections, urging for the counting of votes to be stopped and also taking legal action in multiple states to do so. With Joe Biden looking set to win the 2020 elections, it seems that Trump’s quest to remain in power is an exercise in futility. After four tumultuous years in the White House, it seems that more than 73 million Americans (popular vote count at the time of writing) are fed up of 74-year-old and want him gone.

Among those who have been mocking Trump is former England international striker Lineker, who jokingly wanted the Europa League game between Ludogorets Razgrad and Tottenham to stop.

Spurs got the better of Ludogorets 3-1 away from home in Europa League Group J on Thursday evening.

When Giovani Lo Celso scored in the 62nd minute to make it 3-1 to Jose Mourinho’s side, Lineker jokingly wanted the game to stop.

Spurs are 3-1 up. STOP THE COUNT. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 5, 2020

Just like the local authorities did not stop the vote counting in the USA, the match did not stop last night. However, unlike Trump, Tottenham won on the night.