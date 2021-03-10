Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen and family robbed at home by armed gang

Everton keeper Robin Olsen and his young family were the victims of an armed robbery at their home last weekend. Masked men armed with machetes stole jewellery from the house near Altrincham.

Olsen, on loan from Roma this season, was at home with his wife and two young children at the time of the attack. Everton have offered the 31-year-old Swede and his family support in the wake of the shocking incident, which left them shaken though not injured.

Last month, the home of Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti was targeted when two men stole a safe – of course Carlo has a safe – from his home in Crosby, Merseyside.

I don’t want to dip the brush in tar, but it does seem to be Liverpool and Everton players who are most frequently the victims of these targeted attacks. I suppose they are very appealing to criminals for obvious reasons: professional players at the top level often live in large detached homes in quieter areas, and of course they tend to be wealthy individuals.