Spanish FA scores own goal with needless change to logo

One of the only things I knew about the Spanish FA (RFEF) was that it had a very VERY cool logo, inspired by the great Spanish artist Joan Miro:

It’s dynamic and playful and looks awesome. So of course the geniuses at RFEF went and changed it:

No, it’s not April 1st yet. This actually happened. Talk about going from the sublime to the generic. And it is stunningly generic. It could be for a Swiss optician, that’s how bland it is.

Someone has spotted that it looks remarkably like one of the templates on Canva, an online graphic design platform:

os presento al creador de este nuevo logo pic.twitter.com/fsWw46nCva — PABLO (@pablomorenofor) March 23, 2021

Plus, it fails one obvious eye test: it could be a logo for the RFEF or for REFF. So the logo doesn’t work in any way. It has no form, and it malfunctions.

I wonder if RFEF sticks to its guns in the face of widespread ridicule on social media. It’s a massive own goal for them and, if you ask me, they should admit they fucked up and revert to the old logo immediately… actually, having looked at their Twitter, there’s no way they are changing it; there’s a lot of new branding activity, and it clearly wasn’t cheap. Oh dear.

