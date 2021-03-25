Celtic may just make Roy Keane their new manager

Roy Keane is odds-on to become Celtic’s new manager. It would certainly be a statement appointment. The statement being: this will end in tears.

Roy Keane is the “right man” for Celtic according to guys that think Conor McGregor’s the greatest fighter of all time, Caz Milligan is “actually class” and Wolf of Wall Street is the best film ever made. — Evan (@EvanMcFarlane) March 24, 2021

Evan knows what’s up, I think ^.

Even on paper, appointing Keane to go head-to-head with Steven Gerrard, when Gerrard has already shown himself to be the far superior manager, is a bad idea.

You look at Celtic’s ragtag squad and loads of questions come to mind: Who is Keane going to work well with here? Who will he respect? Who will he make a better player? Who will he inspire?

I think we’ve already seen that Keane is not well-suited to management. He can’t deal with players who don’t have the same high standards as he once did, which means he can’t deal with 99.9% of players. Keane’s ideal squad clear-out would leave him in the dressing room on his own.

Still, I want it to happen. Sparks will fly. And if Keane knocks Gerrard off his perch, I will eat my hat and coat.