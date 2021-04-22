Graham Potter suffers facial injury after fall on Brighton beach

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter joked that his modelling days were long gone after a mishap on Brighton beach left him with a scar on his left cheek.

Potter showed up at his press conference before Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United with a bruise below his eye and a gash on his cheek.

He said: “I would love to be able to tell you that there’s a heroic, chivalrous story here, that I can make myself look really good, but unfortunately I just missed my footing walking home on some steps and then went crashing into a metal railing. And I have got a bit of whiplash on my back. Thankfully it’s only hit my cheek – it could have been worse.”

Back whiplash! Is that a thing?

When it was suggested his modelling days may now be over, he joked: “They were over a long, long time ago – if ever they started.”

“I look a little bit better, so the lady upstairs tells me, in terms of I am looking a bit more rugged and handsome. But I think she’s crazy, of course.”

