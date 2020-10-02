Said Benrahma ends Fulham with a reverse nutmeg wonder goal

Ollie Irish

2nd, October 2020

First touches can be deceiving…

Brentford looked certain to lose playmaker Said Benrahma after their failed promotion bid last season, but no, they held on to him and what a move – or lack of it – that might turn out to be. Here he is, casually ending the career of Fulham defender Michael Hector… and possibly Fulham’s Scott Parker too; who honestly can see the Cottagers finishing this season with Parker in charge?

Benrahma’s effort wasn’t the only neat piece of technique spotted on Thursday evening:

Posted in Brentford, Fulham, League Cup, Videos

