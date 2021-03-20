Highlights: Fulham 1-2 Leeds United – BAM!

Fulham’s hopes of survival hopes suffered a major blow after a 2-1 home defeat by Leeds on Friday evening. Scott Parker’s side would have moved out of the bottom three with a win but goals by the dangerous duo of Patrick Bamford and Raphinha earned Leeds all three points at Craven Cottage.

Fulham captain Joachim Andersen had cancelled out Bamford’s goal before half-time but once again the Cottagers couldn’t take their chances.

10 – Fulham have lost 10 league games at Craven Cottage this season, with only Sheffield United (11) losing more home games in the Premier League this season. The last campaign in which Fulham lost more home league games was 2013-14 (11). Problem. #FULLEE pic.twitter.com/DSSpASf2Dd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 19, 2021

Fulham are in big big trouble now. They remain on 26 points from 30 matches while Newcastle, who play at Brighton later today, are two points better off having played two fewer games.

It was Leeds’ first win in the capital in 16 tries. They move up to 11th place, with 39 points from 29 games. Their only worry on the evening was a knock to Bamford, who hobbled off after 77 minutes.

“For the majority we controlled the game,” Bamford said. “We created a lot of chances, I think the result was fair.”

“I think they (Fulham) will be fighting and might get out of it (relegation), you never know.”

“The better team won,” Parker admitted.

“We couldn’t cope with their intensity at times. We didn’t want it to become a basketball match because that falls into Leeds’ hands. We have to move on.”

Man of the match: Stuart Dallas (Leeds)

