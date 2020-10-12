Spanish footballer (and Dragon Ball fan) changes his name to Goku

Ollie Irish

12th, October 2020

Spanish footballer Joan Roman, who plays for Miedz Legnica in Poland’s second tier (he spent a couple of years at Man City’s youth academy before playing for Barcelona B), has legally changed his name to Goku, after the cult hero of the Japanese manga/anime series Dragon Ball. Why, you ask? Joan explained on his social media:

Now I am Goku. I chose that name because I feel identified with its values and what it represents to me: perseverance, empathy, growth against obstacles, light and positivity.

This reminds me of the time Llewelleyn Curbishley changed his name to Alan (true story) – will Roman’s powers get a similar boost from his name change? You’ll have to watch Miedz Legnica in action to find out.

Posted in Funnies

Share this article: Email

Leave a Reply