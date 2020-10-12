Spanish footballer (and Dragon Ball fan) changes his name to Goku

Spanish footballer Joan Roman, who plays for Miedz Legnica in Poland’s second tier (he spent a couple of years at Man City’s youth academy before playing for Barcelona B), has legally changed his name to Goku, after the cult hero of the Japanese manga/anime series Dragon Ball. Why, you ask? Joan explained on his social media:

Now I am Goku. I chose that name because I feel identified with its values and what it represents to me: perseverance, empathy, growth against obstacles, light and positivity.

This reminds me of the time Llewelleyn Curbishley changed his name to Alan (true story) – will Roman’s powers get a similar boost from his name change? You’ll have to watch Miedz Legnica in action to find out.