Sean Dyche unmoved by Grand Canyon

We got to this incredible place. He looked over the rim for two minutes, and said ‘Alright, I’ve seen it, let’s go.’ I said to him, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me?’ He just looked at me and said, ‘I’ve seen it, what else have I got to see, I’m just looking at this big hole.’

– Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan recalls Sean Dyche’s thoughts on the majestic, awe-inspiring Grand Canyon.

Refreshing honesty from Dyche, and a slap in the face to hopeless romantics everywhere. No doubt a visit to see Monet’s water lillies in Paris would elicit a similar response: “It’s just paint. It’s not exactly a goal-line clearance from Ashley Westwood, is it.”

We often like to think of English footballers as uncultured buffoons, but Dyche is hardly that. So, as funny as Woan’s story is, there’s also an element of Burnley’s gaffer playing to the gallery. Plus, you know, the Grand Canyon is very much a big hole.