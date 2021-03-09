Jogi Low to quit as Germany manager after Euro 2020

This is a Low ^

Joachim ‘Jogi’ Low will step down from his role as manager of the German national team after this summer’s Euros.

If it seems like Low has been doing the job forever, that’s because in football terms he has; the 61-year-old has been in charge of Die Mannschaft since 2006, when he replaced Jurgen Klinsmann.

He was contracted until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but approached the German FA because he wanted to step down early.

“I take this step very consciously, full of pride and enormous gratitude,” said Low, who led his country to victory at the 2014 World Cup.

He continued: “I am proud because it is an honour for me to be involved and because I have been able to work with the best footballers in the country and support them in their development.

“I have great triumphs with them and painful defeats, but above all many wonderful and magical moments – not just winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“I am and will remain grateful to the DFB, which has always provided me and the team with an ideal working environment.”

34 – Joachim #Löw has managed (34) and won (23) more matches at the European Championships and World Cups combined than any other manager in history. Danke. @DFB_Team_EN | @EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/uYkbQWeqyO — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 9, 2021

Germany are in the tricky looking Group F with France, Hungary and Portugal for the Euros. They open their campaign against France on Tuesday 15th June at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

I will remember Low for two things. Firstly, of course, winning the 2014 World Cup – specifically the extraordinary 7-1 semi-final win over hosts Brazil, which will always rank as one of the most jaw-dropping matches in football history. And secondly, for his strict ‘Mercedes executive meets Michael Douglas in Basic Instinct’ dress code – no one rocked a black v-neck sweater or a crisp white shirt quite like Herr Low. Auf wiedersehen, Jogi.

By the way, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has dismissed talk that he could succeed Low.

“Am I available for the job after the summer? No!” Klopp said emphatically.

“Someone else will do the job and, with the number of good German managers, I am sure the German FA will find a good solution.”

Klopp added: “I will not be available as a potential coach for Germany. I have three years left at Liverpool don’t I?

“It’s simple. You sign a contract and you stick to that contract. I stuck to contracts at both Mainz and Dortmund.”