The Return of the God: Zlatan comes out of retirement for Sweden

Zlatan Ibrahimovic quit international football after Sweden’s group-stage exit from Euro 2016. Then he opened the door to a possible return in a newspaper interview in November 2020. Sweden head coach Janne Andersson even flew to Milan to meet with the great man.

And now Ibra has confirmed his return to the yellow and blue, in a manner befitting his utter c**tishness (see tweet above). People often tell me Zlatan has a great sense of humour, but I think the man is a cast-iron prick, as his interactions with Lebron James recently showed.

Still, Sweden will probably be happy to have Zlatan back. They face Georgia on 25th March before playing Kosovo three days later in their opening two 2022 World Cup qualifiers. They also qualified for the Euro 2020 finals, in a group alongside Spain, Poland and Slovakia.

Andersson said of Zlatan’s recall: “First and foremost he is a very good footballer, the best we have had in Sweden, so it if course great that he wants to return.

“Apart from what he can give on the pitch he also has an incredible experience and can help others in the team with that.”