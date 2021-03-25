Euro 2021 Highlights: England U21 0-1 Switzerland U21 – Aidy Boothroyd, why?

Oh dear. I’ve seen this one before, several times: England in ‘less than the sum of their parts at a major tournament’ shocker.

Dan Ndoye’s looping shot, taken as he slipped, won the Group D match for Switzerland in the 77th minute.

England passed the ball in a tidy manner, but didn’t scare the Swiss defence.

This has been written up as a “surprise” defeat, and, yeah, England should really be winning a game like this, or at least not losing it – but also, any team managed by Aidy Boothroyd is strictly limited by definition.

How is Hoofroyd Boothroyd still in the job? England’s talented youngsters need better coaching. Daniel Taylor wrote about his appointment seven years ago, and nothing much has changed since. Time has elapsed. Boothroyd is still a mediocre coach with a mediocre track record – and that’s being generous.

Bleak reminder that England have not made it past the group stage in four of the last five Euros finals. Aidy’s Army now face tricky matches against Portugal and Croatia in a bid to progress. It’s not looking good. I sniff at least one 0-0 out of those two fixtures and maybe then Boothroyd will depart.

Man of the match: Bastien Toma (Switzerland)

Match highlights: