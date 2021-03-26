Seattle Sounders release Jimi Hendrix Purple Haze kit and it is devil horns emoji

Since I was a kid, I supported Seattle-based teams in American sports. It was probably something to do with the colour schemes. Both the Seahawks (NFL) and the sadly defunct Supersonics (basketball) had very cool uniforms, which when you’re 12 years old, can be all it takes.

I wasn’t looking for an American soccer team to support, but if I was 12 years old now, I would be saving up the cash to buy the Sounders’ new, Jimi Hendrix-inspired ‘Purple Haze’ shirt. Look at it. It’s a thing of beauty and it’s all in my brain. I could do without the jarring white sponsor’s logo, though, but perhaps they’ll sell a raw version without it one day. Anyway, this is a win for the Sounders and will surely earn them a few new fans around the world.

⬥ The Jimi Hendrix Kit ⬥ Inspired by a matchday tradition, honoring a Seattle icon. pic.twitter.com/DNJUGCWDIn — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 25, 2021

Purple Haze all in my brain 💜 pic.twitter.com/3oa9NMaBhy — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) March 25, 2021

I want it.

P.S. For those that don’t know, Hendrix was born in Seattle in 1942 and lived in the city’s Central District for more than half of his all-too-short life.