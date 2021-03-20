Leeds United legend Peter Lorimer dies aged 74

It’s a sad day for Leeds United fans, as their record goalscorer Peter Lorimer has passed away at the age of 74.

The Hotshot Scot scored 238 goals in 705 appearances for Leeds over the course of two spells at the club: 1962-79 and 1983-85.

Lorimer became Leeds’ youngest ever player when he made his debut against Southampton in September 1962 at the age of 15 years, 289 days. He would go on to become a key member of Don Revie’s team that dominated English football in the late Sixties/early Seventies.

RIP to ‘The Hottest Shot in Soccer’ pic.twitter.com/6BkUk1UMLH — The League Magazine (@Theleaguemag) March 20, 2021

Lorimer also won 21 caps for Scotland. He played in all three of their matches at the 1974 World Cup.

I’m too young to have watched Lorimer in his prime but by all accounts, and from the footage I’ve seen, he was a hell of a player; an attacking midfielder renowned for his cannon of a right foot (one of his penalties was clocked at 107mph), as you can see in the generous tweet Leeds posted in tribute to their legend:

🤍 Rest in peace Peter pic.twitter.com/23F44Hqt1I — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 20, 2021

Aye, he could lash the ball alright. RIP Peter.