2020/21 Champions League Last 16 knockout draw: PSG v Barcelona is the highlight, Chelsea meet Atletico, whilst Liverpool face Leipzig

PSG stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will relish the opportunity to knock out Lionel Messi’s Barcelona

An interesting draw for the three Premier League clubs in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Liverpool face a tricky tie against last season’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig. Manchester City will take on another German side, Borussia Monchengladbach, who are in the last 16 for the first time since 1978, whilst Chelsea meet La Liga stalwarts Atletico Madrid. I would expect all three English sides to progress, but equally it would be no surprise if any were knocked out – they are all very competitive ties.

But the tie of the round is PSG v Barcelona, or Neymar and Mbappe against Messi. Traditionally that would be a nightmare scenario for the French side, who lost in last season’s final, but this season I think it’s Barca who will be lamenting the luck of the draw. PSG are much the stronger team of the two right now.

Elsewhere, I can’t see Lazio upsetting defending champs Bayern Munich, whereas Juventus might struggle against Porto. Atalanta v Real Madrid should be fun, likewise Sevilla v Dortmund. Both ties are very tough to call. In fact, it’s one of the most balanced last 16 draws in a while.

The draw in full:

Borussia Monchengladbach v Man City

Lazio v Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

RB Leipzig v Liverpool

Porto v Juventus

Barcelona v PSG

Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta v Real Madrid