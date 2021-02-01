Highlights: West Ham 1-3 Liverpool – sublime Salah puts Reds back on track

Liverpool forward Mo Salah scored a wonderful double at in-form West Ham to help Liverpool move up to third in the Premier League table.

After a lukewarm first half at the London Stadium, Liverpool bared their fangs, with Salah providing two exquisite finishes. The masterful Egyptian curled home with his left foot in the 57th minute, and doubled the lead with a close-range finish from a ruthless counter-attack in the 68th minute.

Sub Roberto Firmino set up Gini Wijnaldum, after a lovely one-two with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, to stroke home Liverpool’s third in the 84th minute before Craig Dawson scored a mere consolation goal three minutes later. West Ham, for all their good form of late, never mounted a challenge.

“We scored wonderful goals, all three were unbelievable,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said after the game. “Maybe in the last week we spoke the right stuff. These players are a good group and are not happy with not being successful. But they remained with the right attitude.”

Looks like a Man City v Liverpool title race is back on the menu, boys. Order is slowly being restored after a madcap start to the season – on current form, I can’t see any other team posing a genuine threat to those two.

Bonus stat: 13 of Liverpool’s last 14 league goals have come in London.

Man of the match: Mo Salah (Liverpool)

Match highlights: