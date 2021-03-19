Liverpool draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals, Chelsea get Porto, Man City face Erling Haaland

Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland gets a crack at Ruben Dias and John Stones

The Champions League quarter-final draw has been made and it’s a bobby dazzler:

Man City v Borussia Dortmund

Porto v Chelsea

Bayern Munich v PSG

Real Madrid v Liverpool

That is one juicy line-up. Not one meh tie. Btw, the winners of Real v Liverpool will play the winners of Porto v Chelsea in the semi-final, which leaves arguably the three strongest teams – Man City, Bayern and PSG – in one half of the draw.

First thoughts:

Someone at UEFA really doesn’t want PSG to win the trophy. Bayern in the last eight. Ouch. I mean, PSG could beat the defending champs and get revenge for last year’s final loss, but I don’t think they will (even though I think Bayern were clearly a better team last season).

Chelsea will be smiling. They’ve avoided the strongest teams. They’re definitely good enough to beat Porto – although it will be tough – and then taking on the winner of Real v Liverpool would be arguably an easier tie. That could set up a Tuchel v PSG storyline for the final.

Erling Haaland gets a crack at Man City’s much improved defence. Yes please, I would very much like to see that. Actually, although Dortmund have their flaws, it could be a trickier tie for Pep and co. than it seems. Haaland is in such monstrous form, you have to think he will cause City trouble.

Real v Liverpool might once have been the biggest tie here, but I think they’re the two weakest teams left in the competition. With their heritage though, I’m not saying either couldn’t find a way to win it. Well, okay, I am saying that.

Predictions: Man City, Chelsea, Bayern and Real to go through; Chelsea to beat Bayern in the final. Everything is coming up Tuchel.