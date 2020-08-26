Messi the Messiah is on his way to Man City – Liam Gallagher

The messiah on his way to Manchester City fc c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2020

“C’mon you know”

Liam is as excited as a kid on Christmas Eve, and he’s not the only one. All of football is glued to this one.

Messi Messi Messi Messi Messi Messi. You cannot move for the lad. I mean, Jamie Vardy signed a new three-year Leicester contract this week, and no one noticed. The England captain was hit with a suspended jail sentence, you say? Buried inside the back pages. Andy Carroll scored a good goal against some bad defenders. Not interested mate. It’s Messi’s world now.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid, 750k tweets in 2years. Lionel Messi THOUGHT of Leaving Barca for Manchester City, Over 10 Million Tweets in 12 Hrs This Man is bigger than Sports and it's not even close!😎 pic.twitter.com/Ur0GeEY0YE — ❤💙Rock™ (@staconzy16) August 26, 2020

If you’re not sick of this mega-saga already, give it a day or two. Or come back to me in a month, when it’s being dragged through the courts. Popcorn is lovely (a sweet & salted mix, of course) but not for 30 days straight.

Whatever happens, this is the end of Barca as we know it…

The talented and young Francisco Trincao arrives to Barça to strengthen our sporting project. Welcome! pic.twitter.com/MyIOPTZTNY — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) August 26, 2020

Bartomeu is shameless, eh. He’s also fucked.

Barcelona fans have gathered outside Camp Nou and have a clear message. 😳 pic.twitter.com/34P9J1z8u0 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 25, 2020