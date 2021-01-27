Highlights: West Brom 0-5 Manchester City – Sam Allardyce is not a genius

On the eve of this contest, Pep Guardiola called Sam Allardyce “a genius”…

After Man City thrashed Big Sam’s West Brom team 5-0 last night, you have to say that Pep is a very naughty boy for even suggesting as much.

City move to the top of the the Premier League with this demolition job at the Hawthorns, and they currently look like by far the most dangerous team in the division, coming from the shadows almost to emerge in 2021 as bona fide title contenders.

In-form midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored twice, either side of a Joao Cancelo goal, and Riyad Mahrez also got his name on the scoresheet as City went 4-0 up in the first half against the abject Baggies.

Raheem Sterling added a fifth in the 57th minute as City recorded a seventh league win in a row. Ominous signs for City’s rivals.

West Brom, meanwhile, are in big trouble. Bigger than even Big Sam can manage, I’d wager. They remain in 19th place, six points from safety.

“Seeing what we did today was upsetting,” Allardyce said after the game. “I didn’t think I’d see a performance like that and it appears we have a problem here at The Hawthorns.”

Man of the match: Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

Match highlights: