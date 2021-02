Borussia Monchengladbach v Man City. Not much is happening. City are casually dominating. Then Pep Guardiola turns around and Twitter goes into meltdown. And fair enough: I mean, look at the fucking size of that crest! Horrific scenes. This is up there with Alan Partridge wearing a Castrol GTX bomber jacket to a funeral:

Somehow, though, against all odds, Pep gets away with it. He’s Pep. He gets away with most things. If he was a pirate, he’d make two eyepatches work.