Women’s Champions League highlights: Barcelona 3-0 Manchester City – Barca take control

Man City will have to pull off a sensational comeback to progress from their Women’s Champions League quarter-final following a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the first leg in Monza.

Barca went ahead in the 35th minute through Asisat Oshoala, before Mariona Caldentey’s 53rd-minute penalty, awarded after Demi Stokes fouled Oshoala, made it 2-0.

City had their chances too, but felt the absence of captain Steph H0ughton. The English side were awarded a spot-kick of their own three minutes later, but Chloe Kelly’s well-struck effort was saved by Sandra Panos.

Sub Jennifer Hermoso then scored Barca’s third with four minutes of normal time remaining to put them in a very strong position going into next Wednesday’s second leg at City’s Academy Stadium.

The winner of the tie will face either defending champions Lyon or Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals.

City boss Gareth Taylor was rueful after the match: “I think there were chances. There is no doubting they edged it on chances created but we certainly had a number of good opportunities.

“We have normally been sticking those away and I think it could have changed the complexion of the result but, for me, it’s still half-time and we are capable of scoring that amount of goals to get us through. That’s what we are working on towards next week’s game.”

Player of the match: Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

