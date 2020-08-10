GlazersOut trending again as Man Utd might miss out on Jadon Sancho

Uh and indeed oh. Manchester United fans are hot and bothered because it very much looks like Jadon Sancho, their No.1 transfer target, is staying at Borussia Dortmund for at least one more season. Sancho has travelled with the Dortmund squad to Bad Ragaz, a spa resort in Switzerland favoured by the club for pre-season shenanigans – sounds preferable to pretty much anywhere in England right now – as the deadline for the transfer has passed.

Cue the familiar strains of an angry Twitter mob:

#GLAZERSOUT

#WOODWARDOUT

Dortmund’s Sporting Director Michael Zorc applied the last coffin-nail with relish, saying: “We’re planning with Sancho. He’ll play for us next season. The decision is final. I think that answers all of the questions.”

Yes, Michael, it does. Does it mean a deal is definitely off, though? Probably not. Would Sancho turn United into title winners? Again, probably not, but if they want Sancho that badly, they’ll find the money.