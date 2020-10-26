On this day in 1991: Brian McClair scored one of the scrappiest goals ever, against Sheff Wed

Saturday 26th October 1991. It’s an overcast afternoon at Hillsborough, and Man Utd’s stalwart Scot Brian McClair finishes off an attacking move of such grace and beauty, you could weep. No wonder McClair celebrates as if he’s just applied the final lick of paint to the Sistine Chapel…

Perfection.

This goal put United 2-1 up, but Wednesday went on to win 3-2, thanks to two second-half goals from Nigel Jemson.

In the grander scheme, United finished second in Division One that season (Leeds were champions), with Wednesday just behind in third. Third!

Wednesday’s manager Trevor Francis does not get anything like enough credit for guiding the Owls to giddy heights, and just one year after they were promoted from Division Two (under Ron Atkinson, who moved on to Aston Villa). It’s one of the great achievements by an English manager (a player-manager at that) and yet it almost never gets talked about, except of course by Wednesday fans.