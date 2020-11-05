Pochettino will replace Solskjaer as Manchester United manager

One does not simply allow Demba Ba (35 years old) to trundle towards your goal, on his own, and score with this much ease:

35-year-old Demba Ba scores against Manchester United on a one-man counter-attack… Yes, this really happened 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YCDqlFqbyj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2020

This goal pretty much sealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s (imminent) exit from Old Trafford. After a terrible start to Man Utd’s Premier League campaign, Ole was hanging by a thread anyway, but a shocking defeat in Istanbul last night must be the final straw.

Poch appeared on Sky’s Monday Night Football to announce he’s looking for a job

Mauricio Pochettino is waiting in the wings, with reports suggesting he’s already been approached to take over from Solskjaer. I’d be amazed if Poch wasn’t announced as the new Man Utd manager within the next week or two.

I feel a wee bit sorry for Ole. He was never backed in the same way Frank Lampard has been at Chelsea, it’s worth saying. Neither did the media ever accept he was the right manager for United in the longer term. It was always when he’s sacked, not if, and this was from day one. Ultimately, however, the media have been proved right. Ole isn’t up to the task. There’s no guarantee Poch will do any better, but I think it’s safe to say he’s a significantly better manager than Solskjaer.