Here’s supremely talented street artist Akse P19 (self-named after the video game Golden Axe; P19 is his graffiti crew) applying the finishing touches to his new mural of Marcus Rashford in Manchester.

The artwork, based on a photo by Danny Cheetham, honours Rashford’s efforts in campaigning against child hunger and poverty, and was spray-painted on the side of a cafe in Copson Street, Wilmington (where Rashford grew up).

Rashford more than deserves it. He’s a local and national hero.

Akse P19 profile