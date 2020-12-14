Paul Pogba: I’m 1000% involved at Man Utd – Yes, Paul, whatever you say

Pogba on Instagram:

Everyone else:

Time passes …

Pogba’s claim that he has “always fought” for United is comical and an insult to the club’s fans. This is Damage Limitation 101 after that abject gobshite Mino Raiola embarrassed his client once again. Perhaps Pogba is realising that his options outside of Manchester are more limited than he first imagined.

First things first, Pogba needs a new agent. Only then he can think with a clear head about putting in more effort on the pitch. Also, “involved” is a rather half-arsed way of saying committed.

In other news, Pogba is still using “talk to the hand” as a sassy retort, which I find incredible. Did Jesse Lingard tell him it’s still a thing?