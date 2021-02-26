Europa League Last 16 draw: Manchester United face Zlatan’s Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to return to Old Trafford after Manchester United were drawn against his AC Milan side in the last 16 of the Europa League, in what is the tie of the draw. It should be tasty, and no doubt Zlatan will have something to say in the build-up. Something about how amazing he is, probably.

Milan sit second in Serie A and should provide stiff opposition for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, with Old Trafford due to host the first leg on 11th March before the return leg at the San Siro on 18th March.

Solskjaer said: “It’s one of the those draws again that you feel could be a Champions League game. It’s good for us to have these games to look forward to. This team needs challenges and we enjoy challenges and we embrace them.

“Zlatan, of course, I’ve been so impressed, I’ve got to say, by how his career has gone. He had a career-threatening injury when he was here but came back from that and went to MLS, then came back to Milan and has really lifted them.”

Elsewhere, Arsenal have been drawn against Olympiakos, and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham take on Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers take on Slavia Prague, the shock conquerors of Leicester in the last 32 on Thursday evening.

The draw:

Ajax v BSC Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev v Villarreal

Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiakos v Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham

Manchester United v Milan

Slavia Prague v Rangers

Granada v Molde