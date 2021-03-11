Video: Harry Maguire’s miss against AC Milan is already the stuff of legend

Watch in amazement as Harry Maguire makes the impossible possible…

I mean, I know Slabhead isn’t a striker but nonetheless you’d think that any professional footballer is sticking that in the onion bag without a bother. I suppose it wasn’t in front of the middle of the goal, but he could try to miss it in this way 100 times and only do it once.

Don’t panic, Haz! Loving the Milan keeper’s face, he could not be further away from keeping that out, and he knows it. And Milan defender Simon Kjaer, on the far right of the pic, looks utterly resigned to it going in.

The game ended 1-1, with Kjaer scoring the equaliser in the 92nd minute, to cancel out Amad Diallo’s first goal for Man Utd.

