Man Utd face Granada in Europa League quarter-finals, Arsenal draw Slavia Prague

Can Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes lead his team to European glory this season?

Manchester United have been handed a Europa League quarter-final against Spanish side Granada, who currently lie eighth in La Liga. Whilst Granada are no pushovers, United will be strong favourites to make it into the semi-finals.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side get past Granada, they will play Dutch champions Ajax, who they beat in the 2016 final, or Serie A outfit Roma in the last four.

Arsenal, meanwhile, face two potentially tricky legs against Slavia Prague, the conquerors of Rangers and Leicester in the previous two rounds.

If the Gunners progress they will face Dinamo Zagreb, who knocked out Spurs on Thursday evening, or Villarreal, where their former head coach Unai Emery is in charge.

The quarter-finals are due to be played on 8 & 15 April and the semi-finals on 29 April & 6 May. The final, which could be Man Utd v Arsenal, will take place in the Polish city of Gdansk on 26 May.

The QF draw in full:

Granada v Man Utd

Arsenal v Slavia Prague

Ajax v Roma

Dinamo Zagreb v Villarreal

Prediction: United and Arsenal are probably the best two teams left in the competition (he said with a clear Premier League bias), and both should really make it to the final. If that happens, I fancy United to edge it.

