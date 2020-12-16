‘Tommy Robinson’ banned from all football matches for four years

Some good news on this wet-and-windy Wednesday: virus-with-shoes Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon (aka Tommy Robinson, just one of the pseudonyms he hides behind) will not be allowed to attend any football match, home or abroad, for four years after receiving a banning order for punching an England fan in 2019.

Bedfordshire Police (Yaxley-Lennon is from Luton) had applied for a banning order after the incident, which happened before England’s Nations League match against the Netherlands, which took place in the Portuguese city of Guimaraes last June.

A court granted the order banning Yaxley-Lennon from “all regulated football matches, home and abroad” for four years. As a result, he will miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as well as the next two Euros. He was also ordered to pay £3,600 in court costs.