Which players should Manchester United target during this transfer window?

Calling Manchester United’s last season a disaster would be an understatement. From the start till the end, there was no moment where the United fans breathed a sigh of relief.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo brought back hope to Old Trafford, but it wasn’t long before things returned to the way they were.

Blaming all the failures of the team on the higher management won’t be right because in all fairness, the squad, when you look at individual class, lacks the proper ability to challenge for the league.

Erik Ten Hag needs serious reinforcements if he is to bring glory back to Man United. The midfield, defense, and attack; every facet of the team needs to be upgraded.

On top of all this, with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo looking imminent, United is set to lose 25 guaranteed goals, which means they need to sign a certified goalscorer if they want to make it to the Champions League, let alone challenge for the title.

Fortunately, the season has not yet begun, and the club can make all types of adjustments and replacements to increase their chances of getting back into the top 4 or top 3 even. Below, we have listed some of the likely transfer targets for Manchester United.

Frankie De Jong

The Dutchman is the primary target for Manchester United this season, and it is evident why. He was a part of Erik Ten Hag’s Ajax team that defeated Real Madrid and surprised everyone in the Champions League and has a really good relationship with Ten Hag, which can help bring his form back and make him the player he was before joining Barca.

Given the circumstances and the situation of the club, he is the only high-profile target who might be willing to play for Manchester United. Barca’s financial troubles and De Jong’s overall stint at the club, make this transfer a realistic one because both parties want to part ways. It is about time United moved on from McFred.

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen was one of the best attacking midfielders before his medical conditions took over. Even now, he has proven that he is capable of playing at the highest level. Eriksen’s season with Brentford showed everyone that he can still play in the Premier League.

Additionally, he is a free agent, which makes this transfer the perfect one for United. Getting a player with Eriksen’s skill level on a free transfer is only something you can dream off. The departure of Pogba also adds further sense to this transfer because Eriksen is a ready-made replacement for the Frenchman.

Lisandro Martinez

The Argentinian Lisandro Martinez is a priority target for Erik ten Hag, and it shows why. Both of them have a great relationship, and United is in dire need of reinforcements in the defense and defensive midfield. Martinez is only 24 years old; it makes sense that United goes all in for him. He can play a crucial part in United’s rebuild and will fit in seamlessly with the current team.

Pau Torres

The young Spanish center-back is another major target that United should not give up on this summer. He has proven that he can defend; being only 25 years old, he has a lot of potential to grow and become a great defensive player at United. He will pair up perfectly with Varane and can provide some serious defensive structure to United’s clueless defense.

Antony

The Brazilian winger is a player that can add a lot to his United team. He is only 22 years old and has enormous potential. Antony will bring in much-needed flair to this United side; he and Sancho can form a formidable duo that many will remember for years to come.