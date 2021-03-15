Robbery at family home prompts Di Maria substitution during PSG game

PSG winger Angel Di Maria was substituted during his team’s Ligue 1 game against Nantes on Sunday evening, amid reports that his home had been robbed while his family were at the property.

Di Maria was taken off in the 62nd minute after PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino had left the field following an earlier discussion with sporting director Leonardo. Pochettino accompanied Di Maria back to the dressing room with his arm around him.

According to French sports newspaper L’Equipe, burglars managed to remove a safe from Di Maria’s home containing jewellery and watches worth almost £500,000.

“There was a situation outside of sport itself that you’re now aware of,” Pochettino said after the match, which PSG lost 2-1, although he didn’t mention Di Maria by name. “For the players this goes beyond soccer and it should be taken into consideration.”

It’s not the first time something like this has happened to Di Maria. The Argentinean was the victim of an attempted burglary in February 2015, while he was a Man Utd player. Three men reportedly used scaffolding poles to smash patio doors while the player and his family were having dinner at their Cheshire home. The trio fled empty-handed on that occasion.

