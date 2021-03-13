Zidane: When Eden Hazard is fit, he will play like a motherfucker

Quote of the week came from Real Madrid bald fraud head coach Zinedine Zidane, who, when asked in a press conference about the condition of his anonymous superstar Eden Hazard, said:

He has had a long injury that he’s never had before, so it’s natural he will feel some discomfort. He has a long contract with us and when he gets fit, he will play like a motherfucker. I’m very positive and I’d like to speak to our fans and say that when you aren’t 100 percent things feel very complicated, but Hazard will do very well here.

That’s what you want from a manager: a hype man. If Zizou was my boss and he said I would play like a motherfucker when I got fit, you can be sure I’m gonna do my best to play like a motherfucker.

(In Spanish, the phrase Zidane used was “hijo de puta”, which literally means “son of a whore”, but motherfucker is a good translation in this context.)

And boy do Real need Eden to ball out for them. The Belgian hasn’t played for his club since January 30th, when he featured in a home defeat by Levante. In fact, he hasn’t played for Real much at all this season, due to a series of muscle injuries and a bout of Covid-19. Of the eight appearances he has made, not one was for the full 90 minutes… reminder that Real paid Chelsea £115m for the little motherfucker.