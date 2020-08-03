Ross County has four goalkeepers named Ross

So much Ross between the sticks at Ross County. In fact, all three of their senior goalkeepers are now called Ross, after the club picked up Ross Doohan from Celtic on a season-long loan this week. It’s nominative determinism gone mad! It’s also, as the news clipping above says, a three-way Ross-off for the No.1 spot. Who is the best Ross at Ross County? Currently it’s Laidlaw, but surely he will feel threatened by the Rosses gunning for his position.

And get this: County also have an Under-18 goalkeeper called Logan Ross on their books, not to mention their first-team striker Ross Stewart.