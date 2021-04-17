Chris Smalling robbed at gunpoint at his family home in Rome – reports in Italy

Chris Smalling and his family were robbed at gunpoint inside their home in the early hours of Friday morning, according to reports in Italy.

The Roma defender’s home in the Italian capital was reportedly targeted after his team’s Europa League quarter-final against Ajax. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the family were sleeping when hooded men with weapons broke into their home and forced the footballer to open a safe.

The robbers are believed to have taken Rolex watches, jewellery and other valuables. Neither Smalling nor his club have made an official comment but his former Man Utd teammate, Marcus Rashford, tweeted his support:

Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. So sorry to wake up to the news this morning. Can’t imagine how you’re feeling but I hope you’re ok ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 16, 2021

Roma’s head coach Paulo Fonseca was targeted by criminals last November, when his home was burgled when he and his family were out. Last month, PSG winger Angel Di Maria was withdrawn from a Ligue 1 game after his house was robbed with his family present at the property.