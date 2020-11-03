Ryan Giggs arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend

Ryan Giggs: a terrible c**t

Daily reminder that Ryan Giggs is a verminous, beady-eyed scumbag who cheated with his brother’s wife for eight years. Today’s alarm for this reminder is the news that Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend. It’s not the first time he’s been accused of hitting a woman. In the late Nineties, Hollyoaks actress Davinia Murphy claimed her then-boyfriend Giggs gave her a bloody nose in a Cheshire nightclub.

A statement from Giggs’ people said: “He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigation.”