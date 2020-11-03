Ryan Giggs arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend

Ryan Giggs: a terrible c**t
Daily reminder that Ryan Giggs is a verminous, beady-eyed scumbag who cheated with his brother’s wife for eight years. Today’s alarm for this reminder is the news that Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend. It’s not the first time he’s been accused of hitting a woman. In the late Nineties, Hollyoaks actress Davinia Murphy claimed her then-boyfriend Giggs gave her a bloody nose in a Cheshire nightclub.
A statement from Giggs’ people said: “He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigation.”
Greater Manchester Police said it was called to reports of a disturbance at an address in Salford on Sunday at around 10pm. It said a woman in her 30s “sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment”.
Giggs denies all allegations.
Obviously this is a very bad look for the Welsh FA, who today cancelled a press conference at which Giggs was set to announce his squad for the next round of internationals. Will they sack him? Who knows. I hope so. He’s innocent until proved otherwise but mud sticks. And it probably scuppers any chance he might have of one day taking the reins at Old Trafford. Three cheers for that.