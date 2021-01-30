Chapecoense win Brazilian Serie B with the ballsiest Panenka

The scene: Chapecoense, the team devastated by a tragic plane crash in 2016, needed to score to be in with a chance to win the Brazilian second division title. With seconds left, Chape were awarded a penalty (justly). Their forward Anselmo Ramon – who only signed for Chape in 2020 – steps up to take the penalty (around 2mins in to the video)…

Ramon has diamond balls and ice in his veins. This wasn’t like taking a panenka in a shootout when the keeper is more likely to have to commit to diving. This was a one-off, last-ditch, please-please-don’t-fuck-this-up moment, and the fact he’s only made a handful of appearances for Chape meant that if he missed, he would have been a pariah. Diamond. Balls. Icy. Veins.

The cherry on top was seeing Chape captain Alan Ruschel lift the trophy:

Ruschel was one of the only survivors of the crash. You can’t imagine his emotions.