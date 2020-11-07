Stop the count! Southampton top of the league for first time since 1988

Southampton’s Che Adams watches his volley find the target

Southampton’s 2-0 win against Newcastle United sent them to the top of the Premier League, above Liverpool et al. The last time Saints led the English top flight was in 1988, so it’s kind of a big deal, even if it doesn’t last long. How to commemorate this moment with a timely tweet? The club’s official Twitter account hit the bullseye:

STOP THE COUNT pic.twitter.com/rS94knWEhO — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 6, 2020

Well done to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, whose stock continues to rise. Saints look like a well-coached, hungry side, with established players such as James Ward-Prowse playing better than ever. It’s nice to see Theo Walcott back where he started too.

Bonus Walcott stat: In what was his 350th Premier League appearance, Walcott finally made his home Premier League debut for Southampton, 14 years and 314 days after his last league match for the club at St Mary’s in December 2005 in the Championship.

The win over Newcastle was achieved comfortably even without injured main striker Danny Ings. Che Adams stepped up and put in a man-of-the-match performance, including this brilliant volleyed goal:

How refreshing it is to see teams like Southampton, Leicester, Everton, Villa and Wolves doing so well. It does feel like a welcome return to the more open days of Division One, rather than Sky’s force-fed ‘Super Sunday’ diet of Chelsea v Man Utd, Liverpool v Arsenal etc.